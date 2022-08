Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say

The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman told police she was forced to fire, shooting and killing a man Wednesday in Pasadena.

The woman told officers she was sitting in her vehicle on South Houston Road, near West Southmore, just after midnight when a man approached her.

She said she felt threatened, so she shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A grand jury will decide whether the woman will be charged, according to police.