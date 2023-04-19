A man and woman were shot in the parking lot of Ridgemont Elementary, but police noted the school was closed and they don't believe it was related.

Man killed, woman hurt when shots rang out in parking lot of Fort Bend ISD elementary school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in the parking lot of an elementary school in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, parents at Fort Bend ISD's Ridgemont Elementary School will drop off students just feet from where a man was killed.

Officials said Houston police and Fort Bend ISD police responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. at 5000 Raven Ridge, which is located in a portion of the city limits that extend into Fort Bend County.

In the school's parking lot, police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators noted that Ridgemont Elementary was closed when the shots rang out.

"We don't believe it was related to the school, other than it just took place in their parking lot after it was closed," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "We just believe there were several people in the parking lot of the school, which was closed, and that's when the shooting took place."

Fort Bend ISD police were helping HPD obtain surveillance video. Police were also talking to witnesses.

Investigators did not have any information on the suspect. They believe the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.