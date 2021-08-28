2 men shot each other after argument in southwest Houston, HPD said

HPD Commanders, investigators and PIO en route to 10600 Beechnut where it is reported multiple people have been shot in unknown conditions. Shooting occurred at 2:55 pm. Further information will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/NYOh3cVDKh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are now in the hospital after reportedly shooting each other during an argument in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon, authorities said.Houston Police Department's Lt. Robert Hernandez said officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street at 2:55 p.m.When police arrived on scene, Hernandez said they found a middle aged man who had been shot at the apartment complex. That man was transported to the hospital by HFD in an unknown condition.The other man who was shot reportedly drove himself to the hospital after the shooting. His condition remains unknown.Hernandez said it appears the two parties were in a verbal altercation before they opened fire on each other.There was no word on arrests or charges related to the shooting.