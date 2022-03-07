shooting

18-year-old killed in suspected robbery shooting on Corporate near Sharpcrest, HPD says

18-year-old Hispanic man is shot and killed after attempted robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old Hispanic man was killed in what Houston police believe was an attempted robbery in southwest Houston.

It happened on the 7700 block of Corporate near Sharpcrest at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

HPD said surveillance video from the scene shows two male suspects, who haven't been identified, approaching the victim in a courtyard, attempting to rob him. The victim died on the scene.

According to Det. Jake Gardner, the shooting happened after the robbery attempt.

At this time, there is no motive unknown other than suspected robbery.
