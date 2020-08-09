19-year-old woman dead after being shot in chest in Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman died after being shot in the chest on Sunday morning in Houston's south side, police said.

The Houston Police Department was alerted about a shooting in progress in the 3300 block of Alice Street near Peerless.

Officers said they arrived to find a man performing CPR on a young Black woman who had a single gunshot wound in her chest, but he was unsuccessful. Officials later pronounced her dead at the scene.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and two other people were found inside the apartment, according to HPD. Authorities have not released details yet on how the two people are connected to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentshots firedteen killedteen shotwoman killedteenagerteenteenagerspolice officer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man on scooter dead after multiple hit-and-run drivers hit him
5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
3rd Ward murals tell a story of social justice and change
Man killed after crash split car in half on Grand Parkway
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
3 people shot while changing flat tire in southwest Houston
Vikings linebacker to miss 2020 season due to open heart surgery
Show More
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, August 9
A few thunderstorms lifting through SE Texas
DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman
More TOP STORIES News