19-year-old woman dead after being shot in chest in Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman died after being shot in the chest on Sunday morning in Houston's south side, police said.The Houston Police Department was alerted about a shooting in progress in the 3300 block of Alice Street near Peerless.Officers said they arrived to find a man performing CPR on a young Black woman who had a single gunshot wound in her chest, but he was unsuccessful. Officials later pronounced her dead at the scene.A weapon was recovered from the scene, and two other people were found inside the apartment, according to HPD. Authorities have not released details yet on how the two people are connected to the shooting.