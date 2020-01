Officers arriving at a shooting at 5100 Wylie St. One victim transported to LBJ. Possible barricaded suspect at the location. HPD Weekend Commander is enroute. CC10 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police took to Twitter to share information with neighbors about a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in northeast Houston.HPD said officers are currently working within the 5100 block of Wylie St. where the shooting supposedly happened, and a suspect is still barricaded inside.The victim has been transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital.