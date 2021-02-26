shooting

1 person shot at clinic in NW Harris Co. after attempted robbery, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was shot at a clinic in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

It happened at Clinica Familia Y Salud on Veterans Memorial Drive near Bammel North Houston Road around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies said three men walked in attempting a robbery and shot a person.

The victim's condition is not yet known. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
