Argument over music volume at SW Houston apartment party leads to triple shooting, HPD says

A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting three people after an argument over music volume at a party in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent fight over the volume of music playing ended in gunfire, injuring three people at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police received the call at about 1:30 a.m. to the Tiffany I Apartments in the 6100 block of Winsome Lane. According to preliminary information, a tenant was hosting a birthday party for a family member when a neighbor came to complain about the music and asked them to turn it down.

This allegedly happened several times, and on the third time, HPD said the neighbor came back with a gun, pointed it at those in the apartment, and told them to turn the music off immediately; then, a struggle ensued to remove the weapon from the neighbor's hand.

"There was a struggle with a firearm. The suspect discharged his firearm several times into the air, and they were able to wrestle that firearm away from him and closed the door," Lt. Riley said.

Investigators said the neighbor returned to his home, grabbed another gun, returned to the tenant's apartment, shot through the tenant's back door, and hit three people.

One man was hit in the torso, the second man was hit in the legs, and a woman was grazed.

All three were taken to the hospital, where they are said to be stable.

HPD said they are working to identify the suspect, who fled from the area.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Houston Police's major assaults division or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. (8477).