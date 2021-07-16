traffic accident

Ship Channel Bridge reopens after car rear-ends 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ship Channel Bridge was a mess this morning after a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler, triggering a large backup.

All northbound lanes of IH-610 East Loop at the Ship Channel were shut down, but reopened at about 5:40 a.m.

Houston TranStar cameras showed vehicles at a standstill and a sea of tail lights.

It's unknown if there were any injuries.

Traffic is moving again but if you still want to avoid the route, you can use US-90 or the Washburn Tunnel.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictraffic accidentdetourcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
Teen who fell to her death remembered as independent
Big rig crash caused I-10 to be shut down for more than 5 hours
Crews clear big rig fire that blocked southbound East Loop
1 killed in wrong-way crash involving 3 vehicles on Highway 249
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News