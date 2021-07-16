Ship Channel Bridge reopens after car rear-ends 18-wheeler

Crews have blocked all lanes of the 610 E Loop NB at Ship Channel. Use US-90 or the Washburn Tunnel to get around this major accident @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/Er6BGvx8Ta pic.twitter.com/ZgccZ3hDMV — ABC13 Houston Traffic (@abc13traffic) July 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ship Channel Bridge was a mess this morning after a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler, triggering a large backup.All northbound lanes of IH-610 East Loop at the Ship Channel were shut down, but reopened at about 5:40 a.m.Houston TranStar cameras showed vehicles at a standstill and a sea of tail lights.It's unknown if there were any injuries.Traffic is moving again but if you still want to avoid the route, you can use US-90 or the Washburn Tunnel.