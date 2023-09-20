Murder charges may be filed as search for missing grandma continues in Liberty County, deputies say

A man who answered the door when deputies went to the woman's home was arrested on an unrelated charge. Investigators said it appears something was dragged into the water in her backyard.

Although a body hasn't been found, investigators have been open about the fact that they believe Sheryl Ann Siddall is dead.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Murder charges could be filed as crews resume searching for the body of a missing grandmother in Liberty County.

Investigators say they discovered a bloody knife and bloodstains in her home, but there has been no sign of her body, which they believe could be somewhere around Horseshoe Lake.

Horseshoe Lake backs up to 57-year-old Sheryl Ann Siddall's home. Family members said they haven't heard from her since Sept. 12.

Captain David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said after boat crews with sonar equipment, cadaver dogs, and game wardens searched the area on Tuesday, investigators will now focus on going door to door and looking for surveillance video.

Meyers said the lake is very murky and approximately 4 feet deep all the way around, like a pond.

Investigators are zeroing in on one suspect in Siddall's disappearance -- 52-year-old Donald Lee Hassler. Deputies said he and the victim became friends two years ago.

LCSO said there is evidence in Siddall's backyard that suggests something was dragged into the water.

When deputies went to Siddall's home to check things out on Monday, they said Hassler answered the door. He told investigators Siddall left to go see her sister in Oklahoma.

When investigators looked around the house, they reportedly found a bloody butcher's knife and a bloodstain on the wood floor. Siddall's purse and car were still at the house, and her phone last pinged to a cell tower nearby.

Hassler told deputies he was in the process of buying the home from Siddall -- which her family thinks is a lie.

"She loves her grandkids, all the kids in the family are her pride and joy. [ She ] loves her house on the water, [ it's a ] place that she really loves to be," Siddall's niece, Amanda Turner said. "This is not something that she would have given up."

Deputies arrested Hassler, who is a parolee on several burglary charges, on an unrelated charge -- felon in possession of firearms. He's being held in the Fort Bend County Jal without bond until he appears before a judge.

Hassler hasn't been charged with anything in connection to Siddall's disappearance, but the Liberty County District Attorney's Office said they are considering filing murder charges.

He reportedly exercised his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and has requested an attorney.

