Missing Katy grandmother found safe in George Bush Park after dog heard barking

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Sherry Noppe, the 63-year-old grandmother who has been at the center of an intense search since earlier this week, was found safe on Friday morning, Harris County Precinct 5 said.According to officials, she was found at about 3 a.m. "by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods."Noppe was last seen Tuesday afternoon while out walking the family's black Labrador retriever, Max.She was seen on security camera footage walking on Sparrows Ridge Drive near Pattison Elementary in Katy. Since then, no one had heard from her. Her family believed she was likely walking to George Bush Park, where she was ultimately found.Her son said she has a mild form of dementia and left the house without her cellphone.Texas EquuSearch launched an operation to find Noppe at George Bush Park on Wednesday, and the search continued Thursday until the afternoon when it was suspended due to weather.Volunteers and search crews returned to the area Friday morning."It's a small miracle that she's alive after being missing for so long," said Constable Ted Heap in a tweet. "Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Thank you to Texas Equusearch along with the army of searchers who never gave up."