Texas EquuSearch launches operation to look for Sherry Noppe at George Bush Park

Sherry Noppe is the woman who went missing May 3, 2022. A home security camera image shows what could be Noppe and her black Labrador retriever. Texas EquuSearch/Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's Office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch launched an operation at George Bush Park to find a missing Katy woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she went out to walk her black Labrador retriever.According to the noted nonprofit search group, 63-year-old Sherry Noppe has not been seen or heard from since about 2:20 p.m. when she left the 1800 block of Sparrows Ridge.Noppe may be very confused and disoriented, the group said, adding that her canine is believed to be still accompanying her.The operation has drawn support from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, which mentioned that the search is in the western portion of the sprawling park.Noppe is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 115 pounds. It was not known what she was wearing before her disappearance.Anyone who has seen Noppe or her dog is urged to call Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.