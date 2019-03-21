Shelter-in-place issued for Deer Park, Galena Park due to elevated benzene levels at ITC

Galena Park has issued a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.
The city tweeted that it is actively monitoring the air quality and will continue to monitor the situation.
The City of Galena Park is issuing a Shelter-in Place out of an abundance of caution. Galena Park ISD is closed today. We are actively monitoring the air quality and will continue to monitor the situation at ITC in Deer Park.— City of Galena Park (@CityGalenaPark) March 21, 2019
Respectfully,
Esmeralda Moya, Mayor
A Shelter-in-Place has been issued for the City of Deer Park following reports of action levels of benzene or other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within city limits. State Highway 225 is also being closed at this time from Beltway 8 to Miller Cut-Off Road.— City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) March 21, 2019
Several school districts in the area announced that classes are cancelled due to this recent ITC incident. The districts include Deer Park, La Porte, Pasadena, Channelview, Sheldon and Galena Park.
School is canceled for today, March 21, due to unfavorable air quality conditions based on current monitoring results in parts of the District. Go to https://t.co/0VaRTMAbaG for more details.— Deer Park ISD (@DPISD) March 21, 2019
La Porte ISD is closed Thursday, March 21, because of a change in air quality conditions in the area of this week's fire. https://t.co/dYIyEzHsDx— La Porte ISD (@lpisd) March 21, 2019
Traffic anchor Katherine Whaley said SH-225 will be shut down soon due to a shelter-in-place near ITC. Currently, the eastbound lanes are closed.
EXTENDED: SH-225 to be shut down between BW-8 and SH-146 @abc13houston https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S #Kattraffic #ABC13— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) March 21, 2019
According to a message from the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system, an incident occurred at the facility, located at 1943 Independence Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
"It is recommended that industrial and public neighbors south of Tidal Road, east of Beltway 8, west of Underwood and north of Pasadena Boulevard take shelter in place precautions until further notice," the message said.
ITC told ABC13 an employee monitoring the area around the tank fire detected the elevated levels of benzene using a handheld device.
The company believes shifting winds may have disturbed the foam being used to suppress the fire, leading to the elevated benzene levels.
Shelter in place happening near the ITC tank farm fire site due to an elevated level of Benzene. Shelter in place is between 225 and Tidal pic.twitter.com/mq5Gj8I3Zm— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 21, 2019
ITC issued an update at 6 a.m. Thursday, saying that the levels of benzene are "below those that represent an immediate risk."
Emergency responders are continuing to monitor the air quality as ITC works with the Environmental Protection Agency, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Harris County and other agencies.
The ITC tank fire burned as many as eight tanks from Sunday to Wednesday, creating concern about the air quality from residents in the area due to the thick, black smoke from the fire.
The tanks were all extinguished early Wednesday morning until a flare-up that was contained within about 30 seconds occurring later in the day, the city's government Twitter account said.
ITC is working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible, the CAER message said.
