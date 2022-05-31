Freedom over Texas

Houston mayor to reveal performers for annual Shell Freedom Over Texas event

Houston mayor reveals performers for annual Shell Freedom Over Texas event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- July is quickly approaching! Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce plans for the city's annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday morning.

We can expect to learn who the award-winning headliners will be, details about the fireworks show and ticket information for Shell Freedom Over Texas.

The announcement will be held at City Hall at 10:30 a.m. ABC13 will stream the event live in the video player above.

This year, the 4th of July celebration will return to an in-person event filled with six-hours of festivities, tradition and live concert stages along Allen Parkway.

Every year, Freedom Over Texas partners with the Houston Food Bank to donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to help fill an extraordinary demand in our regional community.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner for the event and will be providing live coverage of the concert and fireworks on Monday, July 4 from 7 to 10 p.m.
