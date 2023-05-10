Shell worker hurt in fire files lawsuit, claims company was 'objectively aware of the extreme risk'

The first lawsuit has been filed in the Deer Park plant fire that injured multiple people. Attorneys said the fire led to serious injuries, including to their client.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a Deer Park plant for the "catastrophic release and fire" that injured multiple workers on May 5.

Attorneys from Arnold and Itkin said the fire led to serious injuries, including to their client.

According to documents, the $1 million lawsuit against Shell Chemical L.P. states Cristobal Jasso suffered "significant injuries as a result of (Shell's) negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability." Some of the injuries include burns, as well as injuries to (Jasso's) neck, back, spine, and other parts of the body.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at 5900 State Highway 225, according to Shell. Heavy smoke was seen from miles away as SkyEye flew over the plant.

"The doctor says he's doing well. He's doing good, but I have seen a lot of the arms, the face all red. Red burns on his body. His face is red hot. His arms - everything, because the oil and the steam splashed everywhere in his body," Jasso's father, Pablo Jasso, told Eyewitness News in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Authorities initially said some type of "explosion" unfolded at the plant, but later corrected it to only a fire emergency.

Officials described the chemical released as a "hydrocarbon," which they say is a heavy gas oil and precursor to the production of gas and diesel.

Shell said it still doesn't know what caused the fire, but the lawsuit claims they "were objectively aware of the extreme risk posed by the conditions which caused plaintiff's injuries but did nothing to rectify them."

The facility said 15 people had to be evaluated for their injuries at the hospital.

Shell hasn't immediately responded to the lawsuit.

