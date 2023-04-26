Crowds gather to watch over 2,500 sheep cross highway in Idaho, helped by dogs

Crowds gathered to watch over 2,500 sheep cross a highway in Eagle, Idaho on their way to Table Rock, near Oregon. At least one dog helped.

EAGLE, Idaho -- Crowds gathered to watch thousands of sheep herded across an Idaho highway earlier this week.

Local media reported some 2,600 lambs and ewes were involved in the crossing in Eagle, Idaho, which is located in the western part of the state, close to the border with Oregon.

The sheep were expected to make their way to the Table Rock area nearby over the coming days.

Footage by Life on the Range captured the effort from all angles.

People and dogs appeared to herd the animals along on their journey.

