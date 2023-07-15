WATCH LIVE

Liberty County Jail inmate makes brief escape from deputies Friday evening

KTRK logo
Saturday, July 15, 2023 2:30AM
LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who broke free from the Liberty County Jail on Friday evening was placed back into custody after a brief escape

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office informed the public about Shawn Dale Jordan's escape from its detention facility, which is located at 2400 Beaumont Ave. in Liberty, Texas, on Friday evening.

The sheriff's office did not offer details about how he escaped.

Deputies first alerted the public on Facebook at 8:41 p.m. but later confirmed his capture about 36 minutes later.

He was originally booked on June 30 on counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

