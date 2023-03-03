If you find yourself traveling along the Gulf Freeway or SH-225, beware of these lane closures that could slow you down. Thankfully, we have alternate routes.

What you need to know about 2 gridlock alerts that could slow down your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are two gridlock alerts that could slow down your weekend plans.

Construction along the Gulf Freeway will force two inbound lanes to close between Griggs and Telephone Road.

The closure begins Friday night and is expected to last all weekend.

Drivers are urged to use Telephone as an alternate route.

In Deer Park, two lanes of westbound SH-225 will close between East Boulevard and Center Street starting Saturday morning.

To avoid slowdowns, drivers can use I-10 until those lanes reopen Sunday morning.

