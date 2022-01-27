officer killed

Body of fallen Sgt. to be honored with procession from medical examiner to funeral home

EMBED <>More Videos

Procession held for HCSO Sgt. killed in crash with alleged DWI driver

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez will be escorted from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home Thursday morning.

The procession started at the medical examiner's office on Old Spanish Trail just after 7:30 a.m.

ABC13 will stream the procession live in the video player above.

After leaving the medical examiner's office, the procession will continue onto I-610 to Evergreen, then on surface streets to Claire Brothers' Funeral Home on Pine.



If the route is part of your commute, except some delays.

Gutierrez died Monday after a car hit him.

He was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort at the time.

EMBED More News Videos

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died Monday after he was struck by an alleged intoxicated driver while working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort.



Gutierrez was taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital by LifeFlight in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, 40-year-old Lavillia Spry, is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting Gutierrez. She was later stopped by another deputy and arrested.

READ MORE: Sergeant was to walk daughter down aisle until his hit-and-run death
EMBED More News Videos

We've learned the sergeant had a daughter who was set to be married in a couple of months, and he was picking up extra jobs to help with the wedding.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she showed signs of intoxication.

Spry was changed with intoxication assault manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid involving death and evading arrest. During a court appearance Monday, a judge set her bonds at a total of $275,000 for the three charges.

The defense had argued for a lower bond, claiming Spry had just given birth to a baby four weeks ago and she was the caretaker for that child and a 15-year-old. But the judge disagreed, saying it appeared she wasn't too concerned with her children's well-being since she was arrested at nearly 1:30 a.m. while allegedly intoxicated.



Gutierrez served with the sheriff's office for 20 years. Of those, he spent the last 13 years with the Vehicular Crimes Division.

According to Gonzalez, Gutierrez was married to his high school sweetheart, and together, they had three children - including a daughter who was set to be married in a couple of months.

Gutierrez's friends in HCSO told Eyewitness News that it was because of the wedding that the sergeant was picking up extra jobs, like the escort he was performing at the time of his death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countypolice officer killedhit and rundrunk drivingmotorcycle accidentofficer killedharris county sheriffs officedwicrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
No bond granted for suspect in Pct. 5 corporal ambush killing
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
51-year-old suspect in corporal's ambush killing on the run
Sergeant was to walk daughter down aisle until his hit-and-run death
TOP STORIES
Alleged K9 stabbing suspect charged with father's murder
No bond granted for suspect in Pct. 5 corporal ambush killing
Cool temps through the weekend with a warm-up next week
Bodies found in back seat and trunk of burning vehicle in Liberty Co.
Attorney of man questioned in dad's death wants him to seek help
Houston greenlights plan to help homeless find housing
EPA announces cleanup plans to address Fifth Ward cancer cluster
Show More
Investigation underway in pregnant woman shooting
Search underway for suspect in Texas City double shooting
New Buffalo Speedway bridge opens over Brays Bayou
ABC13 sits down with 3 of 5 Democrats looking to unseat AG Ken Paxton
You could get paid to get your COVID vaccine or booster
More TOP STORIES News