Body of fallen Sgt. to be honored with procession from medical examiner to funeral home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez will be escorted from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home Thursday morning.The procession started at the medical examiner's office on Old Spanish Trail just after 7:30 a.m.After leaving the medical examiner's office, the procession will continue onto I-610 to Evergreen, then on surface streets to Claire Brothers' Funeral Home on Pine.If the route is part of your commute, except some delays.Gutierrez died Monday after a car hit him.He was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort at the time.Gutierrez was taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital by LifeFlight in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 40-year-old Lavillia Spry, is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting Gutierrez. She was later stopped by another deputy and arrested.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she showed signs of intoxication.Spry was changed with intoxication assault manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid involving death and evading arrest. During a court appearance Monday, a judge set her bonds at a total of $275,000 for the three charges.The defense had argued for a lower bond, claiming Spry had just given birth to a baby four weeks ago and she was the caretaker for that child and a 15-year-old. But the judge disagreed, saying it appeared she wasn't too concerned with her children's well-being since she was arrested at nearly 1:30 a.m. while allegedly intoxicated.Gutierrez served with the sheriff's office for 20 years. Of those, he spent the last 13 years with the Vehicular Crimes Division.According to Gonzalez, Gutierrez was married to his high school sweetheart, and together, they had three children - including a daughter who was set to be married in a couple of months.Gutierrez's friends in HCSO told Eyewitness News that it was because of the wedding that the sergeant was picking up extra jobs, like the escort he was performing at the time of his death.