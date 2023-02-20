SWAT standoff at Cypress home involves man accused of sexually assaulting woman, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A sexual assault suspect has been barricaded inside a home in Cypress since early Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office SWAT unit is at the scene after deputies received a call at 3:48 a.m. about a sexual assault at a home in the 16000 block of Thorn Cypress.

The suspect, who authorities told ABC13 is a 34-year-old man, is said to be alone inside the home.

Authorities said a woman who alleged to have been assaulted managed to leave the home and that's when she called police.

No injuries or shots fired have been reported.

