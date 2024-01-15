Owner of Kingwood's Swamp Donkey Crawfish and Seafood accused of sexually assaulting employee

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a restaurant in Kingwood has been accused of sexually assaulting a female employee, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

According to charging documents, 47-year-old Billy Starks assaulted a 20-year-old employee in the parking lot of Swamp Donkey's Crawfish and Seafood at 1963 Northpark Drive on May 4, 2022.

On June 15, 2023, the victim spoke to deputies and relayed the details of the incident.

She told deputies she wanted beer for her and her boyfriend to share, but Starks bought it for her since she wasn't old enough.

When the two returned to the restaurant after buying alcohol, authorities said Starks assaulted the woman in the car before she could get out.

Deputies then said the woman hid inside the restaurant's bathroom for 10 minutes when Starks barged in. She ran out, but he followed and assaulted her once more in the car before she managed to drive away.

Starks reportedly threw $700 into the woman's car as she drove off.

On June 16, 2023, a day after the victim spoke to MSCO deputies, Starks allegedly sent a message to the victim. In the message, he said that he was trying to put a tip in her pants and mentioned that they were both drinking.

Documents show Starks was served at Bush Airport on Jan. 11. He's been given a $30,000 bond, according to records.