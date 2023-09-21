Harris Co. inmate accused of raping teen eligible for release after prosecutors miss deadline

Luis Sanchez, who was given a $1 bond because he's indigent, faces another case involving the same victim in a different county.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of drugging and raping a teenager is eligible for release from the Harris County Jail because prosecutors missed the deadline to indict him.

In late April 2023, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by then-24-year-old Luis Sanchez. Three months later, her mother took her to the hospital, where the teen confided in her, telling her, "Luis drugged me and raped me."

In Texas, prosecutors are required by law to obtain an indictment within 90 days of a person being in custody. If not, the individual must be given "a reasonable or personal recognizance bond," meaning a bond they can afford.

Court paperwork shows Sanchez is indigent, so a judge gave him a $1 personal recognizance bond.

On Thursday afternoon, Sanchez remained in custody at the Harris County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney's Office said there were several conditions he needed to meet ahead of release. He would be under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Paperwork shows Sanchez was ultimately indicted just after the deadline. The HCDAO spokesperson said their office missed it by two days.

There is also an investigation into a separate attack involving Sanchez and the same girl in Fort Bend County.

