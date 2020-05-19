Man accused of sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies rescued a 15-year-old girl from human trafficking and arrested her alleged trafficker.

Jerreck Hillard, 31, was arrested in the 7300 block of Ardmore and charged with human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor.

Deputies said at the time of Hillard's arrest, he was out on bond on three other felony charges.

A 15-year-old girl was recovered from Hillard's apartment, and has since been returned home.

Deputies said she had been reported missing since April.

"Child sex trafficking is a despicable crime," said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. "Thanks to the hard work of our Major Offenders Division and the DPS, we were able to get this teenage victim out of harm's way and back home."

A second man, 35-year-old Korey Alan Burton, was also arrested at the apartment and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Deputies found more than 350 grams of ecstacy in the apartment Burton and Hillard shared.
