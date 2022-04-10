pay raise

Union janitors in Houston's private-sector asking for hourly pay increase

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Union janitors asking for hourly pay increase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hundreds of union janitors across Houston met together to discuss raising their pay on Saturday afternoon.

The room was filled with signs in Spanish and English that read "$15 now." That's the demand. Janitors say with a rise in prices in so many things across our area and nation, they believe their wages should increase too.


Janitors in the Service Employees International Union are hoping to win a new contract to secure higher wages. They made $15 a bargaining priority. The current private-sector contract covers 2,800 janitors, but that's set to expire on May 31.

According to SEIU, Houston's union janitors, on an average, currently make $10.75 an hour.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is raising minimum wage for city contracted janitors to $15 an hour, according to SEIU.

SEIU says Turner is calling on private sector employers to raise wages as well.

Efren Montes a janitor in the union. He was there on Saturday afternoon as the group rallied together to make the ask in an attempt to make it a reality.


Monte says he is the main provider in his household of seven.

"We need that raise because our families need that money and I think it's a good thing to bring everybody together here to see if we can get that so it's very important to our families," said Montes.

As contracts are being negotiated with private-sector employers, Montes hopes it becomes a reality. He says the added pay would go a long way.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoninflationpay raiseunionslabor unionsminimum wage
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PAY RAISE
Harris Co. Commissioners Court to fund $7.2M to DA's office
HPD getting 10% pay raise over the next 3 years
Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hour for full-time workers
TOP STORIES
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers, police say
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Woman shot, child critically hurt in apartment shooting in Texas City
Show More
Nice weekend, more active pattern returns next week
Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown
4 shot and 1 dead in shootout at Al's Sports Bar on Westheimer
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
More TOP STORIES News