"ICONIC FACCE": Serial bank robber suspect arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected bank robber captured in Houston is waiting to be extradited back to Mississippi.
An initial investigation into a robbery on March 22 revealed that the suspect walked into BancorpSouth Bank and produced a note demanding money.
The suspect was identified as Jimmy Maurie Lewis, who also goes by the unique name of "Iconic Facce."
Along with the name, the 37-year-old suspect has an interesting mugshot.
Police say a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken in last week while at George Bush Intercontinental airport after returning from Mexico.
Facce was born a man and now identifies as a woman. She has also gone by several aliases from both genders.
