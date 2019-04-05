"ICONIC FACCE": Serial bank robber suspect arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected bank robber captured in Houston is waiting to be extradited back to Mississippi.

An initial investigation into a robbery on March 22 revealed that the suspect walked into BancorpSouth Bank and produced a note demanding money.

The suspect was identified as Jimmy Maurie Lewis, who also goes by the unique name of "Iconic Facce."

Along with the name, the 37-year-old suspect has an interesting mugshot.

Police say a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken in last week while at George Bush Intercontinental airport after returning from Mexico.

Facce was born a man and now identifies as a woman. She has also gone by several aliases from both genders.
