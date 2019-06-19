Security guard thwarts 2 masked robbers at cell phone store

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard is being hailed a hero after trying to stop a robbery and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a group of men pull up in a car at the Boost Mobile off Fulton in north Houston around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Guard stops robbery of cell phone store.



A vigilant security guard, Tomas Garcia, said he was in the guard shack, monitoring the strip center. He saw the men get out of the car with masks.

Meanwhile, video shows two suspects run into the store. One suspect acts as a lookout, while the other suspect, who is armed, grabs an employee and demands cash from the register.

As soon as a security guard approaches the door, the lookout runs off.

As for the second suspect, once he saw Garcia raise his gun, the robber dropped his gun. The second robber tried to leave the store but Garcia grabbed him. He kept trying to get out of Garcia's hold and eventually did.

"When I put my gun to him, he throw it (his gun) away and he say, 'Please, please, please, don't shoot me!'," Garcia said.

RELATED: Employee locks man in phone store during robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Amazing! Hero store clerk tells the story of how she locked a robber in the cell phone store until police arrived.



The robbers took off. Garcia says he didn't shoot his gun because other employees were in the store, and he didn't want anyone to get hurt.

"It's my job," Garcia said. "I like doing my job."

While the suspects took off, they did leave evidence behind, including a gun and the car they used in the robbery. The car was reportedly stolen earlier this month in a carjacking. However, it's not known who the robbers were in the carjacking.

"He risked his life and he came within minutes," said Saad Hashmani, of Boost Mobile. "He had his eye toward the shopping center to make sure everyone was safe. He actually saved us."

Garcia says he isn't a hero, he's just glad he was there.

"I do my job. That's it," Garcia said.

Police say if you recognize these robbers, call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News