Off-duty security guard killed in apartment shootout on Greens Parkway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard died during an apparent shootout in Houston's northside overnight Sunday, according to police.

It happened at an apartment complex on Greens Parkway where police say there were reports of a party.

Two groups started arguing in the parking lot and a shootout ensued, police said.

Officers said they found shell casings, however no one was shot at the scene. Moments later, a second call came in regarding another set of shots fired.

Police identified the person shot as a guard. They said they still do not know how the guard was involved and don't believe they were on duty at the time.
