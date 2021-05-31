Off-duty security guard killed in apartment shootout on Greens Parkway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard died during an apparent shootout in Houston's northside overnight Sunday, according to police.It happened at an apartment complex on Greens Parkway where police say there were reports of a party.Two groups started arguing in the parking lot and a shootout ensued, police said.Officers said they found shell casings, however no one was shot at the scene. Moments later, a second call came in regarding another set of shots fired.Police identified the person shot as a guard. They said they still do not know how the guard was involved and don't believe they were on duty at the time.