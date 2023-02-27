Police were initially called for an assault, but on the way to the club, the call was escalated to a shooting. It's unclear what started the fight, but investigators said things quickly got out of control.

1 man shot in chest when crowd turned on security guards during club fight in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the chest by a security guard when a fight at a club in north Houston escalated to shots fired, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. Monday at Micheledas Tres Hermanos in the 7700 block of Airline Drive near John Alber Road.

Police said there were several people inside the club when a fight broke out between two groups.

It's unclear what started the fight, but investigators said things quickly got out of control. That's when police were called for an assault in progress.

As officers were on the way to the club, the call was escalated to a shooting in progress, according to HPD.

Security guards were trying to break up the fight when the patrons turned on the guards and began to assault them, investigators said.

One guard fired a shot, striking a man in the chest, according to HPD. Officers arrived minutes later.

"That person was transported by the Houston Fire Department to a local area hospital where he's currently in critical condition," Lt. J.P Horelica said.

Police did not say if the security guard would be facing any charges.

