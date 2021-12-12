Security guard shoots and kills man outside east Harris County game room, sheriff says

Last night, abt 11:30pm, @HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a gas station at 703 Normandy. Upon arrival, they found a male, identified as Ruben Martínez, deceased at the location. HCSO Homicide Investigators determined Martínez had been shot by a security officer, who pic.twitter.com/4ce6Wr1HX7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 12, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide whether a security guard will face charges in a deadly shooting overnight in east Harris County.A security guard is accused of shooting and killing a man outside a game room in the 700 block of Normandy Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim, who has been identified as Ruben Martínez, approached the security guard aggressively, trying to start a fight.The guard had been working at a game room next door when Martínez approached him, Gonzalez said.Martínez reportedly lifted his shirt and displayed a pistol, threatening the guard. That's when the security guard shot him once."As of right now, we're not sure exactly what the relationship is between the complainant and the location," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "We don't know if he was a patron at the game room or if he was someone here in the parking lot."Gonzalez said once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.