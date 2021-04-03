Bartender, customer wounded when bullet rips through wall in Second Ward shooting

HOUSTON, Texas -- A fight between two men in the middle of a Second Ward street overnight erupted into gunfire, wounding a bartender and customer inside a nearby business, police said.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Canal and North Milby.The bullet that injured the bartender is believed to have been the same one that wounded the customer, according to Houston police. Another bullet went through the window of a METRO bus.A third victim was riding his bicycle approximately one block away when he was shot in the arm, police said.All three are expected to recover from their injuries.The two men involved in the original fight were able to flee before officers arrived.