HEART ATTACK

Sealy ISD students spring into action after bus driver becomes unconscious from a heart attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Students spring into action after Sealy ISD bus driver suffers heart attack

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) --
Sealy ISD is mourning the loss of a bus driver who died from a heart attack.

School officials say Gerald Gardner had just picked up Sealy Junior High riders and was exiting the school drive onto Highway 90 when he suddenly became unconscious.

Due to quick actions taken by three Sealy students, the bus was safely parked and evacuated, officials said.

Three good Samaritans then arrived to the scene, carried Gardner off the bus, and quickly began CPR.

Within a minute of CPR, the Sealy Fire Department was on scene. Three minutes after that, an ambulance was on scene. Gardner was pronounced dead moments later.

A spokesperson for the district released the following statement:

"We are extremely grateful to the years of service Mr. Gardner gave to Sealy ISD and to our students. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Gardner family at this time. We are also fortunate that no students were injured. Our students are to be commended for their quick thinking and remaining calm during the evacuation. In addition, Sealy ISD is very appreciative of the efforts made by the First Responders and citizens."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heart attackbus driverstudentsSealy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEART ATTACK
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
Aspirin disappoints for avoiding 1st heart attack and stroke
Baytown PD officer found dead in home
More heart attack
Top Stories
Ex-Texas Children's employee accused of possessing child porn
Man accused of killing wife washed blood off his hands at bank
Blue Bell gives scoop on Brenham ahead of football team's game
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Chase suspect jumps on train to escape police in NE Houston
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children
Dallas officer charged after shooting man in wrong apartment
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Show More
Amazon opens new fulfillment center in north Harris County
H-TOWN TAKEOVER: UH creates new experience for football fans
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
RAINY WEEKEND: Showers both days with chance for street flooding
More News