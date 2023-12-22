Study shows last week of December is deadliest for heart attacks, doctors reveal how to lower risk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During this time of year, stress, overeating, and lack of sleep can significantly increase the risk of heart attacks.

Studies show spikes in heart attacks during the final week of December

Memorial Hermann cardiologists know next week could be busy.

"The two peaks that we see in heart attacks and death really are December 25 and January 1," UTHealth and Memorial Hermann cardiologist Dr. Wahaj Aman said.

The American Heart Association said more people die from a heart attack in the final week of December than any other time of year.

"The combination of travel, stress, skipping your medications, and delaying healthcare if you're having symptoms," Aman said. "All of those things contribute to the spike in mortality that we see during the holidays."

Here are the warning signs to look for if someone is having a heart attack

Another issue doctors said with the holidays is people ignore heart attack signs. If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, feet swelling, or dizziness, take it seriously.

"Anything that is persistent and severe cannot be ignored," Aman said. "Persistent is anything longer than 20 minutes and severe is if you can't talk through it, that's not okay."

What you can do to lower your heart attack risks

There are steps you can take to reduce your risk of having a heart attack. Doctors said you should exercise, eat healthy, avoid smoking, and know your risk factors.

Changes can be New Year's resolutions that don't have to be drastic. "I think we set the bar too high," Aman explained. "Where we're going to go to the gym every day of the week. I think it starts with, I'm going to start moving a little bit more. Give yourself achievable small goals."

It's small changes that doctors say can help you enjoy the holidays this year, and for years to come.

