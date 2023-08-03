Houston Chronicle's Justin Ballard explains how warm the waters in the Gulf of Mexico are currently.

Sea temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico rising as a result of warming climate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Chronicle's new weather team is keeping tabs on our changing climate and how it is impacting humans and nature alike.

Houston Chronicle's Justin Ballard explained how warm the waters in the Gulf of Mexico are in the video player above.

RELATED: Florida's recently-defined marine heat wave and why that matters to Houston

You can track the temperatures using the National Data Buoy Center website.

For more on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains