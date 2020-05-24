Scooter rider killed in crash with pickup truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rider of a stand-up scooter was killed overnight Sunday in a crash involving a pickup in north Houston.

It happened at the intersection of Greens Road near Northchase.

Police said typically scooters like the one the victim was using are not allowed on public roadways.

Investigators collected evidence to see who may have had the right-of-way before the crash.

The driver of the pickup stopped and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonscooteraccidenttruck crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument between guests ends in gunfire at Post Oak Hotel
Pattern shift begins today, rain chances best for western counties
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Graduate with terminal cancer celebrated through car parade
Memorial Day will be different at Houston National Cemetery
2 Astros heat up Memorial weekend with some of the best crawfish
Woman questioned after husband's shooting death in apartment
Show More
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
2 men shot outside liquor store in north Harris County
Turner says these 3 areas are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Man drowns while swimming at Lake Conroe
Trump to attend Wednesday's NASA astronaut launch in Florida
More TOP STORIES News