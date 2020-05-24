Scooter rider killed in crash with pickup truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rider of a stand-up scooter was killed overnight Sunday in a crash involving a pickup in north Houston.It happened at the intersection of Greens Road near Northchase.Police said typically scooters like the one the victim was using are not allowed on public roadways.Investigators collected evidence to see who may have had the right-of-way before the crash.The driver of the pickup stopped and cooperated with investigators, police said.