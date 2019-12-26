Science

Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky over parts of Asia Dec. 26

Skywatchers in the eastern hemisphere were treated to a post-Christmas solar eclipse.

The eclipse was visible from southern India and Pakistan all the way over to Indonesia on Dec. 26, according to Accuweather.

This, however, is not a typical eclipse! The moon will be too far away to completely block out the sun, creating what appears to be a ring of fire in the sky. This is called an annular eclipse.

Just like in the case of a total eclipse, onlookers must make sure to view the event with protective eyewear.

In July, a total solar eclipse was visible in parts of Chile and Argentina.

After 2017's total eclipse, many Americans are wondering when we might be able to catch one again. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won't cut all the way across the country like the last one, but it will pass through several states, including Texas, Illinois, New York and Maine. It will make its journey on April 8, 2024.
