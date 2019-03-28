Science

NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed for 2 months

EMBED <>More Videos

Nasa pays people to particpate in sleep study

GERMANY -- NASA is willing to pay participants about nearly $19,000 to spend two whole months watching TV in bed.

The German Aerospace Center will select 24 participants to stay asleep while they are subjected to a 60-day observation under bed rest.

NASA researchers are looking at the effects of "artificial gravity" on the body to see if it may be beneficial to astronauts who spend a long time in space.

The participants will be separated into groups, but housed in a single room.

The volunteers will do a number of activities lying down; such as eating, watching television, and reading for about $18,565.

RELATED: NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
EMBED More News Videos

The first all-female spacewalk will not take place this month as previously planned, according to NASA.



One group will be rotated around in a centrifuge, akin to an artificial gravity chamber, which will force blood back into their extremities.

The other group will not be moved.

Applicants must speak German and be between 24 and 55 to apply.

Visit this website to apply for NASA's German bed study.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencenasau.s. & worldsleep
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 others hurt in Montgomery Co. helicopter crash
Lawmaker blasts teacher over Trump essay assignment
LUV YA BLUE: Hopkins wants Oilers jersey back in Houston
Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee
Peeping Tom caught watching 14-year-old change clothes
State waging war with giant, hungry nutrias
K-9 finds two missing children in 15 minutes
Show More
Mexican cheese wall going up at US-Mexico border
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Man arrested after reportedly 'fighting himself'
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
Relief coming to E. Houston road plagued by potholes
More TOP STORIES News