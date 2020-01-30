Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across night sky in California

An apparent meteor flashed over the region and was caught on camera.
On social media, residents took video of the large bright light resembling a meteor as it flashed across the night sky.
Video from a person in San Diego showed streaking lights as they broke into several smaller pieces and dropped out of sight.
My boyfriend caught this video of the meteor shower in california and wanted me to post it!! ☄️ #meteor #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/muBQ8p10rz— kimmy (@renfriiiii) January 30, 2020
Several Southern California residents called into the ABC7 newsroom saying they saw the apparent meteor.
