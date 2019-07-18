Science

9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel

Archaeologists have unearthed a huge Stone Age settlement that may have been home to as many as 3,000 people.

The Israel Antiquities Authority says the city existed about 9,000 years ago just outside Jerusalem.

The team found thousands of arrowheads, jewelry and figurines.

There was also evidence of sophisticated urban planning and farming, including a storage shed containing a huge quantity of seeds.

The ancient citizens also kept goats, cows and pigs - and hunted game.

One scholar is calling it a game-changer that will drastically shift what we know about the Neolithic era.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehistoryu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News