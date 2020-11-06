Vandals rack up $13,000 in damage to new junior high school

Surveillance images captured in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 show the group walking the halls of Harry Wright Junior High in the 4000 block of Minonite Road.
The group broke glass, destroyed surveillance equipment and discharged 13 fire extinguishers, according to a Facebook post by Rosenberg police.
The damage was estimated to be over $13,000.
If you can identify the people responsible, call Lamar Consoldidated ISD school resource officer William Mehling at 832-600-1594 or email william.mehling@lcisd.org. Refer to case # 20-52237