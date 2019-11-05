15-year-old leads police on chase, crashes into school bus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 15-year-old stole a truck and led police on a chase on Houston's east side.

He was driving at 70 miles an hour when he ran a red light and crashed into a school bus at the intersection of I-10 and Mercury, according to police.

There were no students on the bus from Galena Park ISD, but the driver and attendant were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
