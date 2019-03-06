School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl

What started as a fight on the bus spilled over onto the Pro-Vision Charter School campus in SE Houston, and it was all caught on camera.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A school bus driver has gone to the police after he said he was attacked by several students and now video of the brawl has gone viral.

What started as a fight on the bus Tuesday afternoon spilled over onto the Pro-Vision Charter School campus on Wilmington Street.

The bus driver told ABC13 Eyewitness News it all started when a student broke a window. He turned the school bus around to head back to campus, and that is when he said a female student took aim at him.

"She reached across him, put her finger to my nose, and then she reached across again and slapped me, and that's when all the brothers and sisters, as you see on the video, jumped on all the other bus members," he said.

When ABC13 reporter Miya Shay brought specific questions to school officials Wednesday, our crew was escorted off campus.

We have learned several people called 911, but when police tried to respond, Pro-Vision officials told officers since it happened on campus, they would deal with the situation internally.

That response was apparently not good enough for the bus driver, who went to a police station to file a report on his own time.

