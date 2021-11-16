school bus accident

Waller ISD school bus rolls over into ditch in Hockley area

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Waller Independent School District bus appeared to crash into a ditch in the Hockley area Tuesday morning.

SkyEye flew above the scene of the crash, where the school bus could be seen lying on its side in the 18800 block of Roberts Road.

According to Waller ISD, there were no students on board at the time of the crash, and the driver was not injured.

Bus #177 was on its way to pick up Turlington Elementary students when it veered into the ditch, the district said. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

A replacement bus is being sent to pick up the students and bring them to school.


The district is working with Harris County sheriff's deputies to investigate what exactly caused the bus to veer off the road into the ditch.

