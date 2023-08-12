Eyewitness News confirmed with Conroe ISD that the employee seen on a viral video beating a student is no longer with the district.

Conroe ISD employee out of the job as video of attack on student makes the rounds

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a Conroe ISD employee repeatedly punching a student while on the school bus.

According to a district spokesperson, the employee no longer has a job with the district, and the Conroe ISD Police Department expects to pursue criminal charges.

The attack happened Thursday, Aug. 11, which was the second day students returned to school for the year.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office confirmed it is assisting police with an investigation.

Eyewitness News has confirmed the Conroe High School student who was attacked lives at a facility operated by the Department of Family and Protective Services.

He has been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering.

ABC13 also spoke to the child who took the now-viral video.

He said he and others on the bus were shocked by what happened.

