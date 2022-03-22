scam

Bay City police warn residents about money scam in false hostage calls

EMBED <>More Videos

Beware of scam targeting people selling items online

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bay City Texas Police Department asks residents to be aware of scam calls.

On Monday, they received a couple of calls regarding people getting a phone call from a man with a woman screaming in the background.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

According to the police department, the man would ask the victim on the phone if they had a daughter. If the victim answered yes, the woman would then scream in the background that they were going to kill her. The man would then demand the victim to send money via Western Union.

Officials confirmed that in both cases, the victim's daughters were safe.

The police department asks to please be aware of the scam and not send anyone money. If you have any questions, you can call 979-245-8500 and ask to speak with an officer.

RELATED: More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward; here's how to protect yourself
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay citysafetycrimemoneyvictimsscampolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Pool builder accused of taking $195K from clients without doing work
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
'Wobbly-wheel' scammer sentenced to six years in prison
TOP STORIES
Man and woman found dead in what deputies believe to be murder-suicide
Man dies after being shot multiple times, sheriff says
Team Hidalgo hunkers down as contract questions continue
Severe weather moves out, sunshine moves back in
Judge ends Amanda Bynes 9-year conservatorship
Nationwide manhunt underway for teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Storm causes RV home to flip, injuring parents and 3 kids in Beasley
Show More
1 killed and over a dozen injured as tornadoes ripped through N. Texas
Tornadoes and storms leave damage across central Texas
Disney workers walk out to demand action over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 risk level to green
Lawsuit claims Klein ISD failed to report 11-year-old's sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News