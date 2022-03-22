Bay City police warn residents about money scam in false hostage calls

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bay City Texas Police Department asks residents to be aware of scam calls.On Monday, they received a couple of calls regarding people getting a phone call from a man with a woman screaming in the background.According to the police department, the man would ask the victim on the phone if they had a daughter. If the victim answered yes, the woman would then scream in the background that they were going to kill her. The man would then demand the victim to send money via Western Union.Officials confirmed that in both cases, the victim's daughters were safe.The police department asks to please be aware of the scam and not send anyone money. If you have any questions, you can call 979-245-8500 and ask to speak with an officer.