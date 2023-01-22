Suspect shot and killed by neighbor after allegedly breaking into northwest Houston home, police say

A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after allegedly trying to break into a home Saturday night in northwest Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a neighbor after allegedly trying to break into a home Saturday night in northwest Houston, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a call at about 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Saxon Drive. Officers said a neighbor heard someone trying to break into the house next door.

"The neighbor came outside and confronted the person. At that point, the neighbor was in fear for their safety and discharged the firearm, striking the (suspect)," HPD Commander Kenneth Campbell said.

First responders tried rendering aid to the alleged burglar, who was shot once in the chest, before he died at the scene.

Investigators believe he may have been in his 20s. At this time, it's unclear what he may have been after in the house. It appears the people who were living at the targeted home might be out of town.

HPD said they will consult with the district attorney about the investigation and whether the neighbor will face any charges.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.