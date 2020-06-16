Community & Events

Memorial approved in honor of Santa Fe HS shooting victims

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Santa Fe ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a design for a memorial dedicated to the ten victims of the infamous high school shooting that happened two years ago.

Designed by students at the University of Houston masters of architecture program, they worked closely with the victim's families and The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation.

The memorial will be built at the Santa Fe High School campus and will serve as a connector between the school and the community.

Ten concrete monoliths will each represent the eight students and two substitute teachers who died.

Each monolith will hold a uniquely shaped feather, folded by the age, latitude and longitude of the birthplace or hometown of the individual.

At the entrance of the memorial will be an inscription "We come here to remember."

The date May 18, 2018 will be carved into the stone on the ground.

There is no date yet for the ground breaking.

SEE ALSO: 'Love Thy Neighbor:' Documentary on Santa Fe HS shooting to be released soon
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared incompetent to stand trial

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonschool shootingchild killedsanta fe high school shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found hanged to death in video was suicide, HPD says
15-year-old shot in SE Houston in unknown condition, HPD says
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Why spike in COVID-19 cases is more serious than you think
Man seen skateboarding while hanging on to truck on Westheimer
30% of eateries could close due to COVID-19, experts say
ABC13 hosts town hall on race relations, communities of faith
Show More
Why Mayor Turner is urging you to get a COVID-19 test
Family of man killed by police want video released
These 12 Houston-area 24 Hour Fitness clubs will close
Search for missing Crosby firefighter continues
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
More TOP STORIES News