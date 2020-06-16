Memorial approved in honor of Santa Fe HS shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Santa Fe ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a design for a memorial dedicated to the ten victims of thethat happened two years ago.Designed by students at the University of Houston masters of architecture program, they worked closely with the victim's families andThe memorial will be built at the Santa Fe High School campus and will serve as a connector between the school and the community.Ten concrete monoliths will each represent the eight students and two substitute teachers who died.Each monolith will hold a uniquely shaped feather, folded by the age, latitude and longitude of the birthplace or hometown of the individual.At the entrance of the memorial will be an inscription "We come here to remember."The date May 18, 2018 will be carved into the stone on the ground.There is no date yet for the ground breaking.