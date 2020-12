150 'Santas' on jet skis aim to bring foster children presents in Australia

What a stunning day for a jetski ride. Must have been over 200 pic.twitter.com/lwZP4dTtST — dean johnson (@deanjohnson__) November 29, 2020

AUSTRALIA -- In Australia, hoards of "Santas" traded in their sleighs for jet skis, all for a great cause.More than 150 people dressed up as Saint Nick and set out into the Gold Coast.Their hope was to break a world record for "most Santas on a jet ski" and raise money for charity.They were able to raise $10,000 for an organization that gives toys to children in foster care during the holidays.According to the Guinness Book of World Records website , Australia also holds the world record for largest surfing lesson ever, with everyone dressed up as Santa.320 locals took part in the 30-minute lesson on Bondi Beach, to break the previous record of 250 surfers, according to the website.