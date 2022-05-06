Santa Fe veterinarian Todd Glover found guilty of prescription fraud

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, a Galveston County jury sentenced Santa Fe veterinarian Todd Michael Glover to 15 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity to commit prescription fraud.In December 2018, Glover came under investigation by authorities in Louisiana for the commission of an alleged sexual assault involving a 17-year-old acquaintance. During the course of that investigation, officers discovered text messages in Glover's phone which they say showed involvement in prescription fraud.Following investigation by Texas Board of Veterinary Medicine and the Texas Rangers, Glover was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity along with two associates affiliated with his veterinary practice.Because of the particular controlled substances involved, Glover's charge of engaging in organized criminal activity was a first-degree felony.Trial began Monday in Galveston County. The head of the Texas prescription monitoring program and Chief Investigator Mike Tacker of the Texas Veterinary Board testified that Glover had written dozens of prescriptions for over a thousand doses of Adderall for dogs that belonged to himself and his two associates. Faculty from Texas A&M Veterinary School also testified, stating that there is no valid medical reason for prescribing Adderall to dogs and that prescribing amphetamines to animals in the course of veterinary practice has not been an acceptable practice in several decades. The jury found Glover guilty on Wednesday.During the punishment phase, jurors heard testimony indicating that Glover had withheld pain medication from dogs and cats following surgery, which resulted in animals waking up in obvious pain. Jurors also heard testimony from the alleged victim in Glover's Louisiana case that is still pending.