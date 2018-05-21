SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Mother of Santa Fe shooting survivor says her child hid in closet during chaos

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe HS student recall the moments of the mass shooting (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe High School student Suzannah Salazar spoke with Eyewitness News Monday afternoon, and recalled the chilling moments during Friday's campus shooting.

Video captured by Salazar showed students running for their lives once they realized an active shooter had taken over their campus.

"The pops went off, four back to back. Everyone ran to the back of the school, and I ran with them,' Salazar said.

When she finally looked back, Salazar says she saw police arresting her fellow classmate Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

In the midst of capturing video, Salazar thought about her younger sister.

"I broke down because I knew she was in that classroom. I started calling her and texting," Salazr said.

Sarah Salazar, 16, was shot during the shooting and is still in the ICU recovering.

"She's going to need a shoulder replacement," said her mother, Sonia Lopez. "Her jaw is broken, shattered on one side, and one of her major veins was severed. She's got some broken ribs."

Sarah is still unable to breathe on her own, and many witnesses told Lopez that they thought the teen didn't make it.

"She was in the closet, and he shot through the glass, and shot a boy and then shot her through the door," Lopez explained. "It was a shotgun so there were pellets everywhere."

Sarah is an honor roll student who aspires to become a doctor.

"She's humble, she's kind," Lopez said. "She didn't deserve this. None of these kids did."

The Salazar family started a GoFundMe for those who want to help.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Ann Perkins - Teacher victim of Santa Fe HS mass shooting
Aaron Kyle McLeod - Victim of Santa Fe HS mass shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Galveston Co. sheriff reveals new details on Santa Fe HS shooting
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
5 school threats in one day across Houston area
Houston mayor: "I value our children over our guns"
8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High
Bomb squad called to Jack in the Box in Santa Fe
Parents pick up students after gun found at League City Int.
Show More
Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School
Student arrested after tip leads to discovery of gun at Hargrave High School
Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found in restroom
Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
More News