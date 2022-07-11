Families affected by deadly Santa Fe shooting to attend White House for signing of gun reform bill

Christina Delgado, the mother of a local student, Rhonda Hart, who lost her daughter in the 2018 shooting, and Flo Rice, who was injured, will all be at the White House.
Delgado has been working with the families of victims and injured survivors from the May 18, 2018 shooting. She said she knew she had to act when her daughter, who was in 7th grade at the time, asked her how she was going to be safe going to school.
Rice and her husband Scot were also invited to the Capitol. She was a substitute art teacher that day, was severely injured in the school shooting.
The new gun reform bill, which was passed by Congress exactly one month after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, includes $750 million to help states implement "red flag" laws that would take guns away from those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
It also includes funds to focus on mental health.
"Now we can tell our children, our families, and we can tell our fellow survivors we made a monumental step forward to make sure that these lives lost were not lost in vain," said Delgado.
The ceremony will happen at the White House at 10 a.m.
